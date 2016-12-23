Bengals' A.J. Green: Listed as questionable for Week 16

Green (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday night's game against the Texans, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.

Green -- who has been limited at practice this week until Friday -- has maintained that he's healthy enough to play this weekend, and it's expected that he'll be in uniform Saturday. It remains to be seen how close to a full workload he'll be up for in such a scenario, but the Bengals offense would certainly benefit from the star wideout's anticipated return, particularly with top tight end Tyler Eifert sidelined by a back injury.