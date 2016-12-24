Bengals' A.J. Green: Not a lock to play Saturday

Though Green (hamstring) has indicated that he's inclined to play Saturday night against the Texans, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport suggests that the Bengals aren't "so sure they can count on it."

While listed by the team as a full practice participant Friday, the wideout heads into the contest with an official questionable designation. With the 5-8-1 Bengals eliminated from playoff contention, there's no compelling reason to rush the star wideout back, if he's at less than full health, with the report raising the possibility that Green could be held out of action Saturday. The Bengals' 8:25 ET kickoff poses some logistical issues for fantasy owners inclined to wait things out on Green, though with four teams playing on Sunday and two on Monday, last-minute plug-in options could be available to those with the ability to make late-week roster adjustments.