Bengals' A.J. Green: Remains limited at practice Wednesday

Green (hamstring) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.

Green, who was also limited at practice this past week before sitting out Sunday's loss to the Steelers, thus remains in the iffy category as Saturday's tilt against the Texans approaches. Previous reports suggested that the wideout was eying a Week 16 return to action, but with the Bengals at 5-8-1 and out of the playoff chase, there's no compelling reason to rush the star wideout back if he heads into the weekend at less than 100 percent.