Bengals' A.J. Green: Says he'll play Saturday

Green (hamstring) was excited by his practice Thursday and said he'll play Saturday against the Texans, ESPN.com reports.

Green even asserted that he wouldn't be out there if he thought that there was any risk of re-injury. The Bengals have nothing left to play for, so if there's any sort of twinge, they will have to play it cautiously. But that lack of regular season incentive also skews in favor of playing Green, suggesting that the possibility of such a twinge isn't terribly high.