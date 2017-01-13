Bengals' A.J. Green: Spring return anticipated

Green (hamstring) is anticipated to be ready when Cincinnati's voluntary workouts begin in late May, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.

Green's torn hamstring kept him out of Cincinnati's final six games of this season and will prevent him from participating in this month's Pro Bowl. However, with plenty of time before the team reconvenes for voluntary workouts, Green should be healthy once the Bengals begin their preparations for the 2017 campaign. A full return this spring would ensure Green, who totaled 66 catches for 964 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games, remains an elite option at his position ahead of next season.