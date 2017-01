Green (hamstring) will not play in the Pro Bowl, Paul Dehner Jr of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Green will opt to skip out on the Pro Bowl in order to continue nursing a hamstring sprain he suffered in Week 11. One of the league's top talents, Green registered 66 catches for 964 yards and four TDs in 10 games this season. His focus now shifts toward making a full recovery in the hopes of being ready for team activities this offseason.