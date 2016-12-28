Bengals' A.J. Green: Won't play in Week 17

Green (hamstring) won't play in Sunday's season finale against the Ravens, NFL.com reports.

With TE Tyler Eifert on IR, the Bengals will close out their regular-season slate minus their top two pass catchers. The team's top receiving targets in Week 17 thus figure to be wideouts Brandon LaFell, Cody Core and Tyler Boyd, along with tight end C.J. Uzomah. Green, who is under contract with the Bengals through 2019, will finish the 2016 campaign with 66 catches for 964 yards and four TDs in 10 games.