Bengals' A.J. Green: Won't play Saturday
The Bengals confirmed Saturday morning that Green (hamstring) won't play in the team's evening contest against the Texans.
Per the report, the team wouldn't confirm that Green will also be held out in Week 17, with no announcement on that front expected until after this weekend. With both With Green and Tyler Eifert unavailable Saturday, Brandon LaFell and Tyler Boyd profile as the Bengals' top pass-catchers in Week 16.
More News
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Expected to miss Saturday's game•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Not a lock to play Saturday•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Listed as questionable for Week 16•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Feels healthy, but still limited at practice•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Says he'll play Saturday•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Remains limited at practice Wednesday•