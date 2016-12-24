Bengals' A.J. Green: Won't play Saturday

The Bengals confirmed Saturday morning that Green (hamstring) won't play in the team's evening contest against the Texans.

Per the report, the team wouldn't confirm that Green will also be held out in Week 17, with no announcement on that front expected until after this weekend. With both With Green and Tyler Eifert unavailable Saturday, Brandon LaFell and Tyler Boyd profile as the Bengals' top pass-catchers in Week 16.