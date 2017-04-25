Bengals' AJ McCarron: Still unlikely to be traded
The Bengals aren't willing to trade McCarron for anything less than a first-round pick, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports.
Head coach Marvin Lewis said last month a trade is unlikely, as the Bengals seemingly value McCarron more than any other team does. The 26-year-old quarterback did a nice job filling in for an injured Andy Dalton late in the 2015 season, but he wasn't so impressive as to justify parting ways with a first-round pick. McCarron's value does get a boost from the possibility his 2014 campaign won't count as an accrued season, which would allow the team to keep him on his rookie contract through 2018. The 2014 fifth-round selection was on the Non-Football Injury list until Week 14 as a rookie while he recovered from a lingering shoulder issue he suffered before joining the team. McCarron doesn't expect to get a decision on the contract issue until next year, and he said he's at peace with his current situation in Cincinnati, The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. While he'd probably prefer to be traded to a team which would give him a shot at the starting job, he still reported for the start of the Bengals' offseason program.
