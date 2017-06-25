Bengals' Alex Erickson: Needs to earn roster spot again
Erickson will have to compete for a roster spot, despite leading the AFC in kickoff return average (27.9 yards) as a rookie, Dan Hoard of Bengals.com reports.
Erickson caught on as an undrafted free agent due to his ability to contribute on special teams, and while his work on kickoffs was impressive, he averaged only 7.0 yards on 28 punt returns. He also caught just six passes, and the Bengals' first-round selection of John Ross (shoulder) provides competition for the return gig, in addition to all but ensuring Erickson won't be involved in the offense.
