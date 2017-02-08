Billings (knee) considered himself almost completely recovered in December, Cincinnati.com reports. "I couldn't play football," Billings admitted. "But I could run, and cut, squat and do the regular things I needed to do."

Billings tore the meniscus in one of his knees during a joint scrimmage with the Vikings last summer and subsequently spent the entirety of the 2016 season on injured reserve. It appears his recovery has gone about as well as it could have, considering he was still able to work out his upper body during rehab and could perform most basic leg movements by December. While Billings noted he wasn't in football shape at that point, he still has over two months until team workouts commence. When that time comes, assuming he recovered in full, Billings should make a push to claim a first-string defensive tackle role with incumbent starter Domata Peko an unrestricted free agent.