Dalton completed 18 of 28 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-10 win over Baltimore.

Dalton found tight end C. J. Uzomah from one yard out on the final play of the first quarter for his 18th touchdown of the season, but still ended up finishing with one fewer score than his 2014 career-low of 19. On the bright side, the 29-year-old threw just eight interceptions, giving him consecutive campaigns with single-digit picks after four straight seasons with at least 13. Dalton's numbers were depressed due to the extended absence of top wide receiver A.J. Green (hamstring), but he still managed the second-best yardage total of his career at 4,206.