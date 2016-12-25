Dalton completed 28 of 41 passes for 268 yards, one touchdown and one pick in Saturday's loss to the Texans.

If not for Brandon LaFell's 86-yard catch-and-run, Dalton's stat line would have looked miserable. It's been a tough 2016 for Dalton, with his former offensive coordinator heading to Cleveland, tight end Tyler Eifert out for a chunk of the season and star receiver and pass-catching back A.J. Green and Giovani Bernard out in recent weeks. The result has been a season in which Dalton has yet to throw for more than two touchdowns in a game, after four such games in 13 outings last season. With eyes now on 2017, it will be interesting to see whether Dalton is able to regain the swagger he boasted for much of last season and even early on in 2016.