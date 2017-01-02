Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Catches seven of 11 targets in finale

LaFell caught seven of 11 targets for 67 yards Sunday against the Ravens.

LaFell once again functioned as quarterback Andy Dalton's No. 1 wide receiver with A.J. Green (hamstring) out, leading the team in both targets and receptions. The increased role allowed him to catch 64 balls for 862 yards and six touchdowns this season, but the 30-year-old LaFell will have a hard time replicating that success next year with Green healthy.