LaFell's roster spot with the Bengals seems to be in safe standing, ESPN's Katherine Terrell reports.

LaFell, who caught 64 passes for 862 receiving yards and six touchdowns last season, inked a two-year contract to remain with the Bengals in March. Since then, Cincinnati elected to draft speedy wideout John Ross (shoulder) ninth overall, adding another highly valued target to go with Pro Bowler A.J. Green and 2016 second-rounder Tyler Boyd. Despite that competition, the 30-year-old LaFell probably shouldn't be worried about his roster spot, though, as his relationship with Green, along with the fact the Bengals would eat $3 million by releasing him, makes him worth having around besides his on-field utility. Nonetheless, given Cincy's growing amount of notable pass-catching options, which also includes rookie tailback Joe Mixon, it'd be surprising if LaFell approaches his totals from a year ago.