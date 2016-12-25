Bengals' Brandon LaFell: Scores long touchdown in loss

LaFell snagged six of 10 targets for 130 yards and a score in Saturday's loss to Houston.

LaFell's big contribution came early in the fourth quarter on an 86-yard catch-and-run in which LaFell caught the quick slant and sped off down field. After hopping between hot and cold for much of the season, LaFell has topped 90 yards receiving in three of the five games since A.J. Green went down with an injury. Though not a consistent threat, LaFell, much like he did in New England last year, has shown his 2017 employer that he is a viable big-play threat provided he's a complement as opposed to a go-to weapon.