Thompson remains on the Bengals' 90-man roster ahead of the 2017 season.

Thompson -- who originally tore his ACL in Week 17 of the 2015 season -- signed a one-year deal with the Bengals last year, but since he spent the entire 2016 season on the Reserve/PUP list, his contract rolled over to 2017. However, the 2012 third-rounder is far from being guaranteed a roster spot and will need to prove his worth in training camp and the preseason.