Thompson remains on the Bengals' 90-man roster ahead of the 2017 season.

Thompson -- who originally tore his ACL in Week 17 of the 2015 season -- signed a one-year deal with the Bengals last year, but since he spent the entire 2016 season on the Reserve/PUP list, his contract rolled over to 2017. However, the 2012 third-rounder is far from being guaranteed a roster spot and will need to prove his worth in training camp and the preseason.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories