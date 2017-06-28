Bengals' Brandon Thompson: Remains on Bengals' roster ahead of 2017 season
Thompson remains on the Bengals' 90-man roster ahead of the 2017 season.
Thompson -- who originally tore his ACL in Week 17 of the 2015 season -- signed a one-year deal with the Bengals last year, but since he spent the entire 2016 season on the Reserve/PUP list, his contract rolled over to 2017. However, the 2012 third-rounder is far from being guaranteed a roster spot and will need to prove his worth in training camp and the preseason.
