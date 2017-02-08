Brown was claimed off waivers by the Bengals on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN.com reports.

An undfrafted rookie out of Notre Dame, Brown joined the Cowboys for the preseason, but ended up breaking his foot, which kept him sidelined for the duration of the 2016 campaign. After being waived by the Cowboys, the Bengals see enough potential to give him a look,so he should be with the team throughout at least the offseason. Still, Brown will likely have a tough time making the final roster and it remains to be seen if he'll be able to return to his pre-injury form.