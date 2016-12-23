Uzomah will be the Bengals' starting tight end Saturday against Houston, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Uzomah hasn't played in five weeks but his return comes just in time for Cincinnati. The team's top two tight ends, Tyler Eifert (back) and Tyler Kroft (knee/ankle), are both out, leaving Uzomah and Ryan Hewitt as the only available players at the position. Uzomah has 17 receptions for 193 yards in eight games played this season.