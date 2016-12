Uzomah replaced the injured Tyler Eifert (back) as the Bengals' starting tight end on Saturday night and had five catches for 28 yards on six targets.

Eifert was placed on IR on Monday, meaning Uzomah is in line for another start, with fellow tight end Tyler Kroft (knee) also hurt. Uzomah hasn't yet scored this season, and once Eifert was healthy, the former was a healthy scratch for five weeks prior to Week 16.