Uzomah (calf) was not listed on Wednesday's injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Texans, Paul Dehner of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Uzomah hasn't played since Week 10 against the Giants when he was given just one offensive snap. He'll likely be most utilized on special teams during the final two weeks of the regular season, even with Tyler Eifert (back) and Tyler Kroft (knee) currently carrying precautionary injury designations.