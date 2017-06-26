Bengals' Clint Boling: Aiming to return for training camp
Boling (shoulder) feels he'll be ready for the start of training camp, Jim Owczarski of Cincinnati.com reports. "Everything's been going well. It's coming along well," Boling said. "I've been able to work out and do pretty much everything in the weight room. Just kind of keep taking the time and I should be back here pretty soon."
Boling underwent shoulder surgery this offseason after finishing the 2016 campaign on injured reserve. He's expected to return to his usual role as a first-string guard when healthy.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Ranking the Dolphins in Fantasy
The Dolphins are coming off a surprisingly good year, but there are still questions about the...
-
Ranking the Chiefs in Fantasy
Heath Cummings says Alex Smith isn't a good Fantasy quarterback but that doesn't keep the Chiefs...
-
Ranking the Raiders in Fantasy
Heath Cummings is excited about the Raiders' Fantasy outlook, just not their most recent a...
-
Ranking the Chargers in Fantasy
The competition for targets in Los Angeles is going to be intense. Heath Cummings breaks down...
-
Ranking the Giants in Fantasy
The Giants added Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram in the passing game and Heath Cummings wonders...
-
Ranking the Redskins in Fantasy
Fantasy owners have been as hesitant to commit to Kirk Cousins as the Redskins owner has, but...