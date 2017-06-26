Boling (shoulder) feels he'll be ready for the start of training camp, Jim Owczarski of Cincinnati.com reports. "Everything's been going well. It's coming along well," Boling said. "I've been able to work out and do pretty much everything in the weight room. Just kind of keep taking the time and I should be back here pretty soon."

Boling underwent shoulder surgery this offseason after finishing the 2016 campaign on injured reserve. He's expected to return to his usual role as a first-string guard when healthy.