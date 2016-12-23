Bengals' Clint Boling: Out Saturday
Boling won't play in Saturday's contest against the Texans due to a shoulder injury, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Boling was held out of practice all week and his status for Saturday is thus of little surprise. Christian Westerman figures to get the spot start in Boling's place.
More News
-
Bengals' Clint Boling: Cleared to play•
-
Bengals' Clint Boling: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Bengals' Clint Boling: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Clint Boling signs five-year, $26 million deal with Bengals•
-
Report: Bengals 'close' to re-signing guard Clint Boling•
-
Bengals WR A.J. Green (biceps) active for Week 17 vs. Steelers•