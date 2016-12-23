Boling won't play in Saturday's contest against the Texans due to a shoulder injury, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Boling was held out of practice all week and his status for Saturday is thus of little surprise. Christian Westerman figures to get the spot start in Boling's place.

