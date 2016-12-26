Bengals' Clint Boling: Placed on IR
Boling (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Monday.
Boling sat out Saturday's matchup with Houston due to his shoulder issue and the team determined he wouldn't be ready for Week 17. Look for Christian Westerman to get another start with Boling out.
More News
-
Bengals' Clint Boling: Out Saturday•
-
Bengals' Clint Boling: Cleared to play•
-
Bengals' Clint Boling: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Bengals' Clint Boling: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Clint Boling signs five-year, $26 million deal with Bengals•
-
Report: Bengals 'close' to re-signing guard Clint Boling•