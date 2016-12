Core had a whopping 14 targets against the Texans but ended up with eight catches for just 39 yards in the loss on Saturday night.

It was just that type of game for the Bengals. Core's first career reception against the Eagles went for 50 yards, more than all of his targets combined against the Texans. He'll be busy again next week with A.J. Green (hamstring) and Tyler Eifert (back) both out.