Iloka underwent a minor procedure on his shoulder Thursday but is expected to be ready for the Bengals' offseason workout program, Jim Owczarski of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Iloka's shoulder scope was reportedly an outpatient procedure, so there is little concern from the Bengals that he'll miss much time. The rangy safety had a strong season by IDP standards in the defensive backfield as he racked up 74 tackles and picked off three passes.