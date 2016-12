Kumerow signed a contract with the Bengals on Tuesday.

A second-year player hailing out of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Kumerow had an impressive summer with the Bengals but failed to make the final roster. However, the Bengals' placement of TE Tyler Eifert (back) and Clint Boling (knee) on IR opened up space on the active roster. Kumerow likely won't see much playing time in the season finale Sunday versus the Ravens.