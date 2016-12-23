Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Expected to play Saturday
Hill (knee) is expected to start despite being listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Texans, ESPN's Bob Holtzman reports.
Hill was a full participant in Cincinnati's preparations on Friday, so news that he's expected to suit up Saturday supports the appearance that he's trending in the right direction. The third-year pro has been handed at least 20 carries in three straight games, each of which included a touchdown run as well.
