Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Finishes season over 1,000 total yards with nine touchdowns

Hill rushed 222 times for 839 yards and nine touchdowns while catching 21 passes on 27 targets for 174 yards in 15 games this season.

Hill missed Cincinnati's final regular-season game due to a knee problem, but that was mostly due to the Bengals being out of contention and wanting to get him out of harm's way. A second-round pick in 2014, Hill has scored at least nine touchdowns in each of his three professional seasons. Although that's made him an impactful fantasy commodity, Hill's production has otherwise been wildly inefficient since his rookie campaign. He notched 5.1 yards per carry that year, but Hill has averaged just 3.7 yards since, and he topped 4.0 yards per rush in only three games this season. He also had nine games of under 50 rushing yards despite teammate Giovani Bernard (knee) landing on injured reserve in November. As a result of Bernard rehabbing from that ailment and the inconsistent Hill entering the final year of his rookie contract, the Bengals could add to their backfield options in some fashion this offseason, Cincinnati.com reports. That could give the 24-year-old Hill more incentive to prove his worth next year, but it could also affect his workload if he remains so unproductive on a per-carry basis.