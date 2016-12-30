Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Iffy for season finale

Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com suggests that Hill (knee) looks pretty iffy for Sunday's season finale against the Ravens after missing practice again Thursday.

If Hill is unable to play Sunday, look for Rex Burkhead to lead the Bengals' Week 17 rushing attack, with Cedric Peerman and perhaps current practice-squadder Tra Carson also in the team's depth RB mix.

