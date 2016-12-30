Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Iffy for season finale
Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com suggests that Hill (knee) looks pretty iffy for Sunday's season finale against the Ravens after missing practice again Thursday.
If Hill is unable to play Sunday, look for Rex Burkhead to lead the Bengals' Week 17 rushing attack, with Cedric Peerman and perhaps current practice-squadder Tra Carson also in the team's depth RB mix.
More News
-
Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Listed as questionable for season finale•
-
Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Misses Thursday's practice•
-
Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Slow in Saturday night loss•
-
Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Suits up Saturday•
-
Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Expected to play Saturday•