Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Listed as limited at practice Thursday
Hill (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, ESPN's Paul Dehner Jr. reports.
After sitting out Wednesday's session, the upgrade in Hill's practice participation suggests that the running back will be available for Saturday night's game against the Texans. Such a notion would we cemented if the Bengals elected not to assign an injury designation to Hill on the team's final Week 16 injury report, which is due Friday.
