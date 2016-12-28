Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Misses practice Wednesday

Hill (knee) did not practice Wednesday.

With Hill rehabbing his knee injury Wednesday, his status for Sunday's season finale against the Ravens will need to be monitored. Given that the Bengals are out of playoff contention, the team has little incentive to push Hill this week, so if he's less than 100 percent in advance of Week 17's action, he may be held out. Next up for the Bengals' carries in a scenario in which Hill is limited or out Sunday is Rex Burkhead.