Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Misses practice Wednesday

Hill (knee) did not practice Wednesday, ESPN's Paul Dehner Jr. reports.

We'll track Hill's status as Saturday's game against the Texans approaches, but if he ends up limited in any way this weekend, Rex Burkhead would be next up for carries in the Bengals' backfield. Hill turned his 37 snaps (out of a possible 58) in Week 15's loss to the Steelers into 20 carries for 43 yards and a TD, plus one catch for eight yards.