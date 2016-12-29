Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Misses Thursday's practice
Hill (knee) didn't practice Thursday, ESPN's Katherine Terrell reports.
More on Hill's status no later than Friday, but if the running back is out or limited at all this weekend, then Rex Burkhead would be in line for added opportunities Sunday against the Ravens.
