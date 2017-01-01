Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Not suiting up Sunday

Hill (knee) is listed as inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Ravens.

Hill suited up in Week 16, but was clearly hobbled by a knee injury, and ended up logging just 13 offensive snaps. The Bengals won't risk any further injury in a relatively meaningless regular season finale, leaving backfield duties to Rex Burkhead and Cedric Peerman.

