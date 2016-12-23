Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Questionable for Saturday's game
Hill (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday night's game against the Texans, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.
Per the report, given that Hill played last Sunday and "went full on Friday," there's optimism that the running back will be a go Saturday. Hill parlayed 37 snaps (out of a possible 58) in Week 15's loss to the Steelers into 20 carries for 43 yards and a TD, along with one catch for eight yards. Rex Burkhead is next up for the Bengals' carries if Hill ends up limited at all Saturday.
