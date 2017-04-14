Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Ready to possibly compete with rookie

Hill said he isn't worried about the possibility of Cincinnati using an early draft pick on a running back, NFL.com's reports. "If they wanna draft the back high, go ahead and do it," said Hill. "They're probably going to be my backup."

With Giovani Bernard (knee) rehabbing from a torn ACL and Hill coming off back-to-back seasons with under 4.0 yards per carry, the Bengals figure to draft a running back for the first time since using a second-rounder on Hill in 2014. Depending on how early the position is addressed, Hill could even enter training camp as an underdog to retain his role as Cincinnati's lead ball carrier. The team also figures to address a line that lost left tackle Andrew Whitworth and left guard Kevin Zeitler -- players that Hill referred to as the team's two best offensive linemen. Despite scoring 30 touchdowns in 47 career games, the 24-year-old running back will enter his contract season with a ton to prove. If he doesn't get his YPC mark back above 4.0, he may be pigeon-holed as a goal-line/short-yardage specialist when he hits the open market next offseason.