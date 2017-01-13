Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Scores nine touchdowns

Hill rushed 222 times for 839 yards and nine touchdowns, while catching 21 passes (on 27 targets) for 174 yards in 15 games played this season.

Hill missed Cincinnati's final regular season game due to a knee problem, but that was mostly due to the Bengals being out of contention and wanting to get Hill out of harm's way. A second-round pick in 2014, Hill has scored at least nine touchdowns in each of his three professional seasons. Although that's made him an impactful fantasy commodity, Hill's production has otherwise been wildly inefficient since his rookie campaign. Compared to his 5.1 yards per carry that year, Hill has averaged just 3.7 yards since, and topped 4.0 yards per rush in only three games this season. He also had nine games of under 50 rushing yards, despite teammate Giovani Bernard (knee) landing on injured reserve in November. As a result of Bernard rehabbing from that ailment and the inconsistent Hill entering the final year of his rookie contract, the Bengals could add to their running back options in some fashion this offseason, Cincinnati.com reports. That could give the 24-year-old Hill more incentive to prove his worth next term, but could also affect his workload if he continues to frustrate with his performances.