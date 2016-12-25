Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Slow in Saturday night loss

Hill (knee) rushed for eight yard on seven carries in Saturday's loss to Houston.

Hobbled by a knee injury, Hill saw his second lowest workload of the season on Saturday - snapping a three-game scoring streak in the process. Hill helped power the Bengals into the playoffs late last season, but with a bum knee and no Giovani Bernard to serve as the lightning to his thunder, it is likely that 2016 will end with a whimper. Baltimore's top five rush defense likely won't help matters in Week 17.