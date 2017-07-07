Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Still figures to have a role

Hill figures to remain involved in the offense despite the offseason addition of second-round pick Joe Mixon, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.

While Marvin Lewis typically doesn't ask much of his rookies, running backs have been a clear exception with Hill and Giovani Bernard (knee) both topping 225 touches in their respective debut campaigns. Mixon's draft status and well-rounded skill set should help him earn an immediate role -- and possibly even the starting job -- but that doesn't mean Hill will completely disappear from the offense in his contract season. Bernard may not be ready by Week 1, and an absence could force Mixon to take on a major passing-down role, which would in turn help Hill stay involved on early downs and in short-yardage/goal-line spots. The Cincinnati backfield will bear close watching throughout training camp and into the early part of the regular season.