Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Suits up Saturday

Hill (knee) is listed as active for Saturday night's game against the Texans.

Hill is out there if you need him Saturday, and with key pass catchers A.J. Green and Tyler Eifert out this week, the running back figures to be counted on by the Bengals as much as his knee allows. Hill has logged at least 20 carries in his last three games, each of which has included a rushing TD. Meanwhile, Rex Burkhead is on hand to work in a complementary role Saturday.