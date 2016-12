Dansby tallied 10 tackles in Saturday's 12-10 loss to the Texans.

Dansby has recorded at least 10 tackles in two of the last three weeks, and he's also reached double digits in stops five times on the season. Although he's been inconsistent this season, he now has 103 tackles on the year, and the 35-year-old continues to play at a high level, which has made him an upside IDP option.