Bullock made eight of nine field-goal attempts and nine of 10 extra points in 2016, playing for the Giants, Steelers and Bengals at different points in the season.

Bullock started the season filling in for Giants K Josh Brown, who was then serving a one-game suspension. Let go in Week 2, Bullock didn't get his next gig until Steelers K Chris Boswell suffered an abdomen injury in December. He was again only needed for one week, though, and was released shortly thereafter only to be picked up by the Bengals to replace a struggling Mike Nugent. Bullock ultimately finished out the season in Cincinnati, but missed the only kick that truly meant something during the team's Week 16 matchup with the Texans, so he likely isn't a lock to return in 2017.