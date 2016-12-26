Burkhead led the Bengals in rushing yards in Week 16, taking 12 carries for 42 yards along with four catches for 25 yards.

Burkhead was on the field for most of the second half after Jeremy Hill was ineffective in the first half. Hill nursed an injury for most of the week in practice and might not have been 100 percent for the game. We might see more of Burkhead in Week 17 against the Ravens.