Burkhead rushed for 32 yards on seven carries and added 18 yards on two catches in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

The outing snapped a two-game streak with at least 10 touches for Burkhead, though he extended his streak of games with at least 50 total yards to three. Burkhead has filled Giovani Bernard's change-of-pace role behind Jeremy Hill, but has yet to find the end zone. He's earning opportunities, however. Burkhead saw a season-high five red-zone rushes and a red-zone target on Sunday.