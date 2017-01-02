Burkhead rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries while catching both of his targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over Baltimore.

Burkhead handled the vast majority of the rushing workload with Jeremy Hill (knee) inactive for the season finale. He didn't pick up more than 17 yards on any one play, but turned consistent modest gains into a fantastic performance. The pending free agent found pay dirt in the first and fourth quarters for his first two touchdowns of the season, helping his stock for this coming offseason. Burkhead's ability to catch the ball out of the backfield and 4.6 yards per carry average on 74 attempts this season make him a desirable asset for teams in need of help at running back.