Burkhead is expected to carry the load at running back Week 17 against the Ravens, Paul Dehner Jr. of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

With Hill limited in Week 16, Burkhead picked up 49 offensive snaps, turning it into 12 carries for 42 yards (while tacking on four catches for 25 yards). Now that Hill is inactive, look for Burkhead to be "the bellcow," with Cedric Peerman and Tra Carson on hand for relief, if needed. It's a tough fantasy matchup, however, as the Ravens have allowed opposing running backs to score just six times all season.