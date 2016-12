Roach signed a contract with the Bengals on Tuesday.

Roach survived final cuts and all but three weeks into the season before his roster spot was needed to make room for the return of Vontaze Burfict from suspension. He'd been on the Bengals practice squad since. If Burfict (concussion) is unable to play in the season final Sunday versus the Ravens, Roach could be in store for a reserve role at weakside linebacker.