Boyd caught two of three passes for 39 yards and had a 15-yard run in Sunday's win over Baltimore.

Boyd was drafted in the second round this season with the idea being that he'd help replace the departures of Mohamed Sanu and Marvin Jones. The results ran hot and cold. In the first three plus games following A.J. Green's season-ending injury, Boyd took advantage of the increased workload with 21 total catches. Boyd ended his rookie season on a low note, however, with three straight games of just two catches.