Boyd had just two catches for 25 yards on four targets in Saturday night's loss to the Texans.

Boyd failed to profit from the absence of Tyler Eifert (back) and A.J. Green (hamstring), in no small part because the Texans' pass rush gave Andy Dalton very little time to find an open receiver.

